Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): In order to assess the progress of infrastructure initiatives being undertaken by Border Roads Organisations (BRO), Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Monday convened a high level meeting with Director General (DGBR), Border Roads Organizations, Lieutenant General Raghu Srinivasan.

According to an official release, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan provided a comprehensive overview of BRO's ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development efforts, with a focus on enhancing road connectivity in remote and strategically significant areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Raghu Srinivasan highlighted the BRO's dual commitment to socio-economic advancement and national security by improving operational mobility for the armed forces.

The release also mentioned that the discussions covered the execution of critical road networks, bridges, and associated support infrastructure aimed at meeting both civilian and defence requirements.

The Chief Minister commended BRO's relentless dedication and reiterated the State Government's full support for ensuring timely and efficient implementation of these vital projects, added the release.

Following the meeting in Itanagar, the DGBR also visited Ziro to review progress on the Frontier Highway Project.

This flagship initiative is designed to significantly improve all-weather connectivity along the international border, catalyse regional development, and enhance national security through improved logistical capabilities and troop mobility, the release further mentioned.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan reaffirmed BRO's guiding principle which says "Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam" and and expressed appreciation for the consistent support from the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also emphasised that such collaboration remains pivotal to the successful delivery of these transformative infrastructure projects.

On the other hand, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister held a review meeting on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and senior officers from the Hydro Power Department.

"Encouraged to learn that villagers from Siang and Upper Siang districts are coming forward in support of conducting the Pre- Feasibility Report (PFR)," Pema Khandu said.

He directed the administration and the department to work in close coordination with the local tribe and ensure that their feedback is duly considered at every stage, the report said. (ANI)

