Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix asserted that the state government is committed to provide every support for the cause of literary progress in the state.

Addressing the fifth edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival, he invited young people to participate in the annual event and watch the literary discourses during various sessions to sharpen and enhance their talent of writing, said an official communiqué issued on Friday.

The minister called upon the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) to ensure a mechanism to create a literary mission in the state.

“The world is not complete without literature as it is passed down from generation to generation,” the minister said while addressing the inaugural session of the festival.

Applauding the state's literary pioneers and mentors - Padma Shri and Sahitya Academy awardee Y D Thongchi, Padma Shri Mamang Dai and Lummer Dai - for their contributions to the literature, Felix said they provided a platform to local writers and poets to have meaningful discussions to upgrade skills.

With the theme “Read, Reflect, Reimagine”, the festival, organised by the state Information & Public Relations Department in collaboration with the APLS, is a calendar event aimed at promoting creative writing. It is a forum to encourage the local emerging talents to enhance their skills in creative writing.

Many prominent authors, writers, poets, publishers, upcoming writers and literature lovers from across the state and outside participated in the three-day event starting on Thursday.

Sahitya Akademi secretary Dr K Sreenivasarao, in his address, said that the literature festival brings together the best of minds and new knowledge for the betterment of society, and provides freedom of creativity, the communiqué added.

