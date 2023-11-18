New Delhi, November 18: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge who is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday, said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a failed attempt to copy-paste his party's poll guarantees in the state. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Will address public meetings in Bharatpur district's Vair Assembly seat and in Tijara. The BJP does not have intent and policy. Congress has given in the form of guarantees in Rajasthan and other states."

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister and the BJP, the Congress leader said, "Modi ji and the BJP after many attempts thought it better to copy our real guarantees. They hastily and unsuccessfully tried to serve the false agenda before the election. People of Congress know that Congress has worked and we will make sure that our seven guarantees reach the grassroots level." Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: ‘We Are Together, Congress Will Sweep Election’, Says Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur With CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot by His Side (watch video).

Polling for 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also addressed two public meetings in the desert state, while her brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi had addressed three the day before. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Immediate Implementation of Women Reservation Bill if Voted to Power.

Congress is seeking a second consecutive term in Rajasthan where there is a tradition of alternate party government after every five years. The Congress is banking on its pro-people schemes and the seven guarantees announced for the people to retain power.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).