Itanagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally soared to 39,563 on Sunday as 478 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in July, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 188, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state had registered this year's highest single-day spike on May 29 when 497 patients tested positive for the infection. It also recorded 426 cases on July 6, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 131, followed by Lohit (54) and West Kameng (48).

The fresh fatalities were recorded in the Capital Complex region and Anjaw district.

The state now has 3,741 active cases, while 35,634 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 293 in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.07 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 820, followed by West Kameng (353) and East Siang (299).

The state has thus far tested over 8.18 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 5,818 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 8.21 per cent, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 7.07 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.

