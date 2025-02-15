West Kameng, February 15: In the early hours of Saturday, a massive fire erupted at Arunachal Pradesh's Tenga market in West Kameng district. Indian Army personnel from Gajraj Corps responded swiftly, deploying firefighting trucks to control the flames and save lives and property.

Authorities are assessing the damage, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. The fire was reported to have broken out at around 4 am. Troops rushed in with firefighting trucks, swiftly containing the blaze & providing humanitarian aid.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tenga Market

West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in Tenga Market. Army personnel arrived with firefighting trucks to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/v0Bj7ridpZ — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2025

The Army personnel rushed to the scene with firefighting trucks, battling the raging flames to protect lives and property. Their swift response and coordinated efforts contained the fire and provided immediate humanitarian support to the distressed residents in the vicinity.

An official statement said after the incident that the act is yet another testament to seamless civil-military cooperation. The Indian Army stands as the first responder in times of crisis, always ready to safeguard the people.

It added that the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to national security, humanitarian assistance, and nation-building, proving once again that every action is truly for the nation.