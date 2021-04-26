Itanagar, Apr 26 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday reactivated the Covid Control Room to assist the members to redress the issues of stranded workers and students of their respective constituencies amid rising coronavirus cases.

The decision to reactivate the control room was taken during the video conference held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had suggested to all Presiding Officers to set up a control room in their respective Assembly Secretariats.

Overseeing the control room, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona extended his gratitude to all the volunteers for their readiness to assist the assembly.

Stating that the control room did a remarkable job during the nationwide lockdown last year, the Speaker exuded hope that this year too, the volunteers would work dedicatedly to help out the needy people.

"The surge in COVID-19 cases across the country is very serious," Sona said, adding, that the assembly Covid Control Room would assist the state Covid control room in its fight against the virus.

Asking the volunteers to be ready for any kind of situation as it would be a testing time for them too, the Speaker suggested that they should be patient while dealing with people in distress.

"Don't get frustrated while dealing with people. Your patience will help others," he said.

"Since the assembly control room will be sharing the burden of the State Covid Control Room, I suggest the volunteers to be in constant touch with the state control room for help and assistance," Sona added.

Try to provide as much assistance as possible to the needy and if it is undoable from your end request the state control room for help, the Speaker suggested.

Exuding hope that the volunteers would dedicate themselves to the cause, Sona assured to extend all possible help from the Assembly as and when it is required.

