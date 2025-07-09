Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has launched the Nadi Utsav 2025 at Namsai in a bid to conserve aquatic life and restore fish populations in the river systems.

As part of the initiative, 30,000 fingerlings of various fish species, including Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, Grass Carp, Labeo Gonius, and Labeo Kalbasu, were released into the Marua, Teang, and Namtenga rivers on Tuesday.

The release also included endangered local freshwater species such as Pavi, Pahum, and Palao, with the goal of restoring their populations in the riverine ecosystem.

An awareness campaign was also held to create awareness about the importance of conserving the environment and restoring aquatic life to the masses.

On this occasion, tree saplings were also planted as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign to make the environment greener.

Addressing the gathering, Mein said that the 'Nadi Utsav' is being observed to restore fish populations in the rivers and said to extend the initiative to more rivers and areas in the upcoming phase.

He called upon the village heads and community leaders to spearhead the conservation movement and deploy youths to guard the forest and rivers from illegal hunting and rampant fishing in order to protect the rich flora and fauna and aquatic life.

He further called to preserve the river sites and keep them clean. Taking serious note of the conservation effort, he warned that any body found throwing garbage in the river site and engaging in illegal fishing will be taken to task and action will be initiated against the defaulter as per the law.

He said that the Flying Squad will be deployed to check the illegal fishing along the rivers, and speedboats will be provided to facilitate 24/7 checking.

The Deputy CM further said that Arunachal Pradesh comes under the 12th biodiversity hotspot of the world, and we must strive to conserve it.

He called upon the youths to abstain from drugs and engage themselves in meaningful activities.

He assured that support will be extended to Drug De-addiction Centres and Rehabilitation Centres, and requested the Monks to extend their help in the fight against the drug menace and guiding the youths in the right direction.

Mein expressed optimism about the collective efforts to conserve aquatic life and the environment, stating that the united action and community involvement would lead to the revival of the rivers' biodiversity in the near future.

The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from community leaders and people of all ages, HoDs, PRI members, party karyakartas and government officials despite the scorching heat.

The campaign was joined by MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ADC Namsai Kalyani Namchoom, ADC Chongkham K Tikhak, SP Sange Thinley, President of Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha Ven. Dhammakitti, Head Monk of Kongmu Kham Ven. Vimalatissa, Monks, HoDs, ZPMs, BJP karyakartas led by District President, Ningroo Ong Maio, and others. (ANI)

