Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein convened a high-level review meeting on Sunday at his official residence in Itanagar to discuss on the effective implementation of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools across the state.

Golden Jubilee School is a Government recognised English-medium school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) up to class 12.

During the meeting, the government allocated a substantial amount of Rs 500 crore for the ambitious educational initiative.

The decision to establish these Golden Jubilee Model Schools was initially taken by the State Cabinet during its momentous Golden Jubilee Cabinet Sitting held in Ziro back in the year 2021.

The primary objective of this initiative is to elevate the standard of 50 government schools, transforming them into exemplary educational institutions.

To expedite the process, Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Engineer of Urban Development, the executing agency for the project, to initiate the necessary formalities without delay.

In line with the government's vision, the Chief Engineer of Urban Development, Naring Darang, confirmed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the selected Golden Jubilee Model Schools have been completed.

The reports incorporate all the parameters outlined by the government.

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the unsatisfactory performance of government schools in the Class X and Class XII Board Examinations.

To address this issue, Education Minister, Taba Tedir shared plans to convene a meeting with all the principals and headmasters of secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

The purpose of this gathering will be to analyze and rectify the deficiencies leading to poor performance in the CBSE Board Examinations.

The meeting was attended by esteemed officials including Principal Secretary of Finance Dr Sharat Chauhan; Secretary of Finance, Planning and Investment R K Sharma; Director, Secondary Education Marken Kadu; and Director, Planning and Investment, Pallab Deb. (ANI)

