Patna, June 5: A police officer was shot at by unidentified robbers in Bihar's Purnea district. Aamir Jawaid, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purnea confirmed the incident.

He told IANS that Manish Chandra, the in-charge of Madhubani TOP police station has sustained gunshot injury. He was admitted to the Purnea Medical College and Hospital and is out of danger. Bihar Shocker: Man Shot At by Cop For Not Wearing Helmet in Nalanda, Dies in Hospital.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Chandra came to know that some criminals were assembling at the Ford company Chowk. Acting on the lead, he went there in civil dress for the recce. When he saw two-six persons travelling on two Pulsar bikes, he signalled them to stop. But, the bike-borne assailants opened fire at him, said Jawaid. Bihar Shocker: Security Guard of Prominent Doctor Shot Dead in Muzaffarpur, Investigation Underway.

The officer sustained gunshot injury and collapsed on the ground. He was rescued by passers by and taken to the hospital. "We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the attackers. They will be put behind the bars soon," Jawaid said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).