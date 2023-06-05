Bhubaneswar, June 5: Just three days after the triple train tragedy in Balasore, a goods train of a private company derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district, officials said on Monday.

As per initial reports, five wagons of a goods train of a private company carrying limestone derailed near Mendhapali in Bargarh. The derailment happened in early morning Monday on the private railway line connecting Dungri Limestone Mines and cement plant of ACC Bargarh. Another Train Derails in Odisha After Balasore Tragedy, Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Bargarh (See Pics and Videos).

Another Train Derails in Odisha:

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

However, any casualty or injury has not been reported so far. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe. "This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure, including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train track (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company, only. There is no role of railways in this matter," East Coast Railway said in a press statement. Odisha Train Accident Aerial View Video: Drone Camera Captures Extent of Damage in Balasore Where Over 200 Died in One of the Worst Rail Mishaps in Indian Railways History.

Goods Train Derails in Bargarh:

"There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and the cement plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railways system," the statement clarified.

Notably, 275 persons were killed and over 1,000 injured in the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore last Friday. About 260 passengers are still under treatment at different government and private hospitals of Odisha.

