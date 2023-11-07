Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), accompanied by the First Lady of the State Anagha Parnaik, met the Nagaland Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Tuesday.

Their discussion covered various important topics related to the development and security of both states.

The Governor conveyed the good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the Naga people.

He emphasized the importance of promoting the cultural richness of both States as the vibrant cultures, traditions and heritages are similar to each other.

The Governor discussed internal security issues with his counterpart as both States share a 55 km length interstate boundary.

He stressed securing the areas along the border to ensure law and order and instil a sense of security amongst the villagers and enhance the overall well-being of the communities living in these regions.

The Governor also met the family members of Kargil War Hero Captain (Late) N Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra during his two-day official visit to the State of Nagaland. Captain (Late) Kenguruse was an Indian Army officer of 2nd Battalion, Rajputana Rifles.

He was martyred at the Lone Hill, Drass Sector on June 28, 1999 in the Kargil War.

He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery on the battlefield.

During his visit to Kohima, the Governor laid a wreath at the Kohima War Cemetery and paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

The ceremony was conducted by the Assam Rifles. (ANI)

