Itanagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 3,412, a senior Health Department official said.

Among the fresh cases are 22 security personnel and a health worker, he said.

Twenty-three of these cases were reported from the Capital Complex region, 16 from East Siang, 13 from Changlang, 10 from Pakke-Kessang, nine from West Kameng and seven from Upper Subansiri, he added.

Four cases each were reported from West Siang, Lower Siang and Tawang, three from Namsai, two each from Longding, Papumpare and Tirap, and one from Shi-Yomi district, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Only eight of the new patients have symptoms, he said.

Seventeen Army men -- 15 in East Siang and two in West Siang -- along with three paramilitary personnel in Lower Siang and one in Tirap tested positive for COVID-19, Jampa said.

A policeman in Shi-Yomi district and a health worker in Tawang were also found to be COVID-positive, he said.

Eighty-one people recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

There are 899 active cases in the state at present, while 2,508 people have recovered so far.

Five patients have died, Jampa said.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 73.27 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested 1.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including, 3,261 on Tuesday.

