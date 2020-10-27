Itanagar, Oct 27 (PTI) At least 147 people, including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the caseload in the state to 14,391, while two more persons succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 35, a senior official here said.

Barring 32, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres.

A 35-year-old woman from Sagalee in Papumpare district, who was also suffering from Rheumatic heart disease and Mitral Stenosis, died at the dedicated COVID hospital at Chimpu near here on Monday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Another 55-year-old man from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district died on his way to a COVID hospital following respiratory failure, the official said.

Of the 147 fresh cases, 56 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 17 from West Siang, nine each from East Siang and Lohit, eight from Upper Siang and seven each from Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai.

Six cases each were detected in Upper Subansiri and Lepa Rada, five in Papumpare, four each in West Kameng and Tirap, two each in Changlang and Longding and one each in Kra Daadi, Tawang, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, and Siang.

"Three security personnel, including two army men and a state police constable, are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said.

As many as 17 undertrial prisoners -- 14 from Central Jully near here and three from a district jail in Lohit -- have also contracted the disease, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,174 active cases, while the total number of those cured rose to 12,182, with the recovery rate now standing at 84.65 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the maximum number of active cases at 1,157, followed by West Siang at 188 and East Siang at 110,

As many as 3,08,912 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,218 on Monday, Dr Jampa added.

