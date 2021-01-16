Itanagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh registered four more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 16,802, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The recovery rate stood at 99.28 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Eight more patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,682, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 64 active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

The state has tested 3,86,656 samples for COVID-19, including 532 on Friday, Jampa added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)