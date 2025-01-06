New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday raised concerns about the outbreak of the HMPV virus, urging the Centre to take immediate action.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of drawing from past experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the need to contain cases early and prepare for what could potentially escalate into another health emergency.

Taking to social media, X, Kejriwal wrote in a post, "The outbreak of the HMPV virus calls for immediate attention from the Centre. Drawing from our experience with COVID, it's crucial to contain such cases early and be prepared to tackle what could potentially become another health emergency."

Earlier today, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the detection of two cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "It has been found in two children. I talked to Dinesh Gundurao who is incharge of the health department... He took up a meeting with the department. Whatever decision it takes, the government will implement it. The government will take all precautionary measures and document this disease..."

The Ministry of Health, in a release, has stated that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country. HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of these two cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country.

One of the affected individuals is a 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She had a history of bronchopneumonia and was discharged after receiving treatment.

The second case involves an 8-month-old male infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, following his admission to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, also with a history of bronchopneumonia.

This infant is currently recovering and is in stable condition. Neither of the infants had any history of international travel, suggesting that the cases are local and not connected to outbreaks outside the country.

The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation through all available surveillance channels. Additionally, the ICMR will keep track of HMPV circulation trends throughout the year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been providing regular updates on the situation in China to inform public health measures.

The recent reports of an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, Kerala Health Minister Veena George advised the elderly and pregnant women to wear masks, adding there is no need to panic as of now.

"We should all pay attention to some things in the context of the news that there is a major outbreak of viral fever and pneumonia in China. There are no reports of any viruses that are likely to become a pandemic or spread very quickly to other areas in China at this time," George said.

She further said that since Malayalis are in all parts of the world, and expatriates from many parts of the world, including China, are coming to our country, we should be "cautious".

"According to the available information, three types of viruses can be the cause of the frightening respiratory infections in China. They are human metapneumovirus (HMPV), some variants of Covid-19, and influenza A virus infections. There are no reports of any of these having genetic mutations that could lead to a pandemic. However, as mentioned earlier, we should be cautious," she added.

The health minister said that infections, including human metapneumovirus, are more likely to affect children and the elderly, so they, as well as those with other serious illnesses and people receiving palliative care, should be more cautious. "Children should not be sent to school during illness. Those with respiratory symptoms should use masks. There is currently no cause for concern. We are monitoring the situation in China," she said.

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection. (ANI)

