Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) The ruling TMC on Friday criticised the CBI after two key suspects in the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital got bail, while the opposition BJP attacked the state government, alleging that it did not provide enough support to the central agency in the investigation.

The Sealdah court in Kolkata granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case of the on-duty doctor.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Biggest Threat to Rahul Gandhi’s Political Career: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Congress MP’s Maiden Speech in Lok Sabha.

They were granted bail after the CBI failed to file a charge sheet against them within the mandatory 90-day period.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Despite going by the narrative of a section of protestors and the opposition, the CBI failed to conclusively prove the involvement of the two accused in the August 9 incident."

Also Read | Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar: ASI To Begin Repair Work on December 17, Says Puri Superintendent of Police.

"So the onus falls on CBI. They must explain why they could not prove the charges against Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal after naming them as co-conspirators for hiding evidence," he said.

Targeting the opposition, Ghosh noted that many people were delighted after the case was handed over to the CBI.

He said the Kolkata Police arrested the prime accused in the beginning, and the CBI had later charged him.

Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "The CBI was stung by lack of support and assistance by the state administration and police who wanted to shield those close to the ruling dispensation."

"Though it delayed the filing of the charge sheet against the two key suspects, they are still under scanner. The CBI will go to the bottom of the case and arrest all those involved directly or indirectly," she added.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed the "shocking development" showed that there was a "setting" or nexus between the TMC and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The victim, her parents and lakhs of people who hit the streets to protest the heinous crime are demoralised. It is a big letdown for them. But we will intensify our protests in the coming days," he said.

The arrested police officer was accused of delaying the filing of the FIR in the rape and murder case, while Ghosh faced charges of tampering with evidence.

Ghosh, who is also an accused in a separate case of financial irregularities at the RG Kar hospital, will remain in custody despite the bail in the rape-murder case, according to his lawyer.

The rape and murder of the on-duty doctor shocked the state, leading to never-seen-before protests across West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)