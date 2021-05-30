New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Northwest Delhi, on Sunday chaired a virtual meeting to brief members of the department on the implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour as the Delhi government relaxed norms for construction and factory workers and allowed them to begin work from Monday onwards.

As the situation in the national capital is still precarious, the members in the meeting were briefed for ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour, like usage of face coverings, frequent sanitization, social distancing, no spitting at public places, no consumption of pan/ gutka/ tobacco/ liquor at the workplace, staggering of work hours, screening and hygiene, according to the release by the Delhi Police.

"They were informed that only asymptomatic workers and employees will be allowed at the workplace and to stagger the working hours so as to maintain social distancing between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc. They were also sensitized that provision of thermal screening, hand wash and sanitizer preferably with touch-free mechanism and frequent sanitization of the entire workplace to be ensured," it said.

The police said in case of any violation, proper legal action will be initiated against the violator.

The movement of workers and employees will be done only on possession of e-passes, which can be obtained by the owners/ employers/ contractors by submitting line application with the details of workers/ employees on the websites-- www.delhi.gov.in and www.delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

With 78 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's single day COVID-19 death toll dropped below 100 for the first time since April 13, while recording 946 fresh infections, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,25,592 including 12,100 active cases, 13,89,341 recoveries and 24,151 deaths. (ANI)

