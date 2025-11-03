Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a focused campaign has been undertaken for the advancement of the electronics and semiconductor sector, said the release.

According to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, Vaishnaw mentioned that electronics and semiconductor manufacturing are of utmost importance for the nation's development. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, these sectors are witnessing rapid and robust progress.

To review the progress of semiconductor and display fab projects in Gujarat, Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Science & Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

During the meeting, he received a detailed presentation on the ongoing state government projects related to power, water, logistics, and social infrastructure, as well as rail, road, and air connectivity for semiconductor projects such as Tata, Micron, and CG Semicon, which are being established in Dholera and Sanand.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister noted that although several efforts were made in the past to initiate semiconductor projects in India, it is only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed leadership that these vital projects have started taking shape on the ground. He added that people have immense confidence that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, India will soon emerge as a global leader in the semiconductor sector.

He mentioned that under the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister, an enabling ecosystem has been created for Gujarat to take the lead as a semiconductor hub. It is essential for related departments to maintain coordination and proceed with time-bound planning focused on developing the semiconductor sector. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for regular follow-up meetings and timely, precise completion of all tasks.

Expressing confidence that Dholera will soon become a major center for high-tech manufacturing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that almost all countries in the world are observing the semiconductor sector of India and Gujarat, and Dholera is being specially highlighted in reference to the semiconductor industry. In this context, he stated that the central and state governments carry the crucial responsibility of ensuring that India's first semiconductor chip becomes fully functional within the scheduled timeframe. He reviewed about 10 critical projects during the meeting and directed that regular follow-up meetings be held on issues related to them. He assured that the concerned departments of both the central and state governments are available 24x7 to provide all necessary support to the semiconductor industries.

The meeting was attended by Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Hasmukh Adhia, senior secretaries of the concerned departments of the Central and State Governments, and representatives of Tata, Semicon, CG, and Micron. (ANI)

