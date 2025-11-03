Indore, November 3: A man from Madhya Pradesh recently credited Apple's smartwatch for saving his life following a health scare. A regular Wednesday for 26-year-old Sahil, a rice manufacturer from Nainpur, Madhya Pradesh, could have turned tragic but was saved by Apple's watch. On Wednesday evening, October 28, when Sahil was returning from Jabalpur after a business trip, his Apple Watch alerted him about an unusually high heart rate. It is learnt that Sahil received a heart rate alert from his smartwatch during a movie, the alert later saved his life.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Sahil told the newspaper that he had a meeting in Jabalpur that day. "It was one of those days when you don’t want to get out of bed. The weather was also gloomy, so I thought I might skip it. But I couldn’t postpone the meeting, so I had to board the train. My meeting went well, so I decided to treat myself to a movie that day." The rice manufacturer said that the move was scheduled to finish at 6:30 PM. Apple Watch Saves Life of Delhi Woman by Alerting Abnormal Heart Rhythm.

However, he received a notification around 5 PM on his Apple Watch stating that his heart rate was going above 150 for nearly 10 to 150 minutes. Recalling the incident, Sahil said that he became concerned after he received the notification as he was sitting in an air-conditioned theatre and was not walking. After learning that his heartbeat was unusually high, Sahil decided not to board the train scheduled for 7:30 PM and instead visited a doctor.

He also said that he took an ECG on his Apple watch and showed it to the doctor, as he is not a medical professional. As the ECG on the Apple Watch did not show anything major, Sahil was asked to get an actual ECG. To his surprise, when the doctor checked Sahil's blood pressure, it showed it was 180 by 120. The doctor also revealed that Sahil's pulse was high. After this, Sahil was asked to get hospitalised immediately. After getting admitted, Sahil underwent a troponin test whose results came out to be within the normal limit.

The rice manufacturer admitted that the issue was due to work and said that he had been too hard on himself. Sahil also told the doctor that he had been travelling a lot since March and eating junk food only. He was shocked to hear what the doctor said. The doctor told Sahil that he could have suffered a stroke or brain haemorrhage had he decided to board the train with such blood pressure. Sahil further revealed that the doctor's words inspired him to Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. Silicon Valley Veteran Peter Moore Thanks Apple Watch for Saving His Life, Shares Near-Death Experience; Know What Happened.

While Sahil did not have a medical history, the rice manufacturer said that the Apple Watch actually saved his life. "The major reason I decided not to board the train was because of the watch," he added. Sahil also said that the incident has changed his approach to health and stress management. "Since that day, I’ve stopped eating junk food. Even when I travel for meetings, I try to stay calm in every situation," he said. Sahil further revealed that he is tracking hos sleep on the Apple Watch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

