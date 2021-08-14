Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector was injured when a car driver tried to run over him during a checking ahead of Independence Day in Patiala, said police.

In a video that surfaced on social media, ASI Suba Singh can be seen dragged for some distance.

The right leg of the ASI was fractured when it came under the car's wheel.

The incident took place in the Leela Bhawan area of Patiala.

The ASI had stopped the car for checking.

“The mischievous element dragged him for some distance. The ASI's leg was fractured,” a police official told reporters in Patiala.

The police official said they have traced the vehicle, which had a Haryana registration number.

An FIR under Section 307 of the IPC will be lodged in this case, he said.

