New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India has traced 68 of 92 monuments which the CAG in its performance audit report in 2013 had pronounced as missing, the government said on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response in Lok Sabha.

His response came on a query as to whether it is true that according to a submission made to the parliament by the Ministry of Culture in 2022, 50 centrally protected monuments are missing.

"The performance Audit Report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India laid on the table of the Parliament House in 2013 in their report had stated that 92 protected monuments were missing. However, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has traced out 68 monuments and 24 are not yet traced," he said.

In his response, he also shared the list of the 24 monuments which are still untraceable.

These include Bara Khamba Cemetery and Inchla Wali Gumti, Mubarakpur Kotla in Delhi, Old European Tomb in Pune, and an inscription in Fort, Nagar, Tonk in Rajasthan.

The 11 missing monuments in Uttar Pradesh include a tablet on treasury building in Varanasi, Telia Nala Buddhist ruins in Varanasi, three tombs on Lucknow-Faizabad Road in Lucknow, a large ruined site called Sandi-Khera in Pali, Shahabad, Hardoi, among other sites, according to Reddy's response.

"During the last three years, 63 structures have been removed from Sun Temple, Konark (Odisha) and Bibi ka Maqbara, Aurangabad (Maharashtra)," he said in response to another question.

On the report of encroachment at any monument or site, police complaints are filed. A show cause notice is issued to the defaulter for removal of the said encroachment and if it is not removed, a demolition order is issued for the removal of the said encroachment, he added.

