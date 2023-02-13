Kodagu, February 13: Fear has gripped Karnataka's Kodagu district on Monday following a man-eating tiger attacking and killing a 10-year-old boy and his 75-year-old grandfather in the last 24 hours. Forest authorities have launched a hunt for the tiger.

The incident had taken place in Kutta village in K. Badaga panchayat limits in the farm of Choorikadu Nellira Poonacha, where the boy's family, hailing from Panchavalli village in Hunsur town in Mysuru district, had come for work. Tiger Attack in Kerala: 10 Cows Found Dead in Munnar, Forest Department Sets Up Cages To Catch the Big Cat After Protest.

The deceased boy was identified as Chetan. When the boy was playing near the farm house, the tiger had attacked him and mauled on Sunday evening. The tiger has also attacked his grandfather Raju, who came out to see his grandson's body on Monday morning, and dragged him into the forest after biting his head. Tiger Attacks Circus Trainer, Hauls Him to Floor and Bites His Neck During a Live Performance in Italy; Crowd Screams in Shock! (Watch Viral Video).

The issue was raised in the Assembly session. Local BJP MLA K.G. Bopaiah said that the tiger had eaten a boy and his grandfather on Sunday evening and Monday morning, respectively, in a village coming under the Nagarahole Reserve Forest and alleged negligence of the Forest Department.

"Local Deputy Conservator of Forests must be suspended. The authorities have not taken action though information on the tiger attack was given to them on Sunday. The forest authorities are directly responsible for the incident," he said. "If you can control tigers, do it. Otherwise leave it to us, we will deal with the problem," Bopaiah told the government.

Another BJP MLA from the region Apachu Ranjan also alleged that negligence of the forest authorities is responsible for the incident and there should be action against local forest officials.

Congress MLA H.P. Manjunath stated that the boy and grandfather who died in the tiger attack are from Hunsur taluk and had gone there as labourers. The grandfather had gone to see his grandson's body and died. After coming to know about the news, the eldest lady in the house has also died, he said.

"The situation of MLAs who represent regions located on fringes of forests is pathetic. We are victimised for everything. The government should act and initiate action on officers," he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhu Swamy said the government would initiate action against forest officers if dereliction of duty is found on their part. "The matter will be discussed with the CM and the decision would be informed to the session. The government would also take a decision on the compensation," he said.

