Jamnagar, February 13: A man in Jamnagar hanged himself on Monday, a day before his eldest daughter's wedding, police said, adding that they are probing the matter. Jamnagar police told the media that on Monday morning, they received a call from Madhuram society, informing them that Narottam Rathod had hanged himself in an under-construction building, adjacent to his residence.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. It was found that Rathod had three daughters and a son and his eldest daughter's wedding was scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday morning, he served tea to his father and then left home for some work, and few minutes later, his son found his father's body hanging on the first floor of the under construction building. Suicide by Daily Wage Earners in India Increased by 30% From 32,563 in 2019 to 42,004 in 2021, Says Government.

Police said they have yet to find any suicide note, and neither did he or the family have any financial problems. Why Rathod committed suicide remains a mystery for the family as well, they said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).