Golaghat (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three police personnel sustained minor injuries in a suspected grenade explosion in the Panbari area near Bokakhat in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday night, according to Assam Director General of Police (DGP).

Assam Minister Atul Bora also visited the injured personnel at Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat, where they are receiving treatment.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: 20-Year-Old Madrassa Student Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy in Uttar Pradesh; 40 Porn Videos Found on Accused's Mobile Phone.

Bora, in a post on X, confirmed that the three personnel are out of danger and receiving the best possible medical care.

"Three personnel of @assampolice sustained injuries in a suspected grenade blast at Sapjuri, Bokakhat. I visited them at the Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat, where they are currently receiving treatment. I also interacted with senior police officials and the doctors attending to them. I'm relieved to share that all three injured personnel are out of danger and are being provided with the best possible care," Bora wrote on X while condemning the incident.

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

Assam Minister said that such incidents have no place in a civilised society.

"It does not deter our collective resolve to maintain peace and harmony in the region," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that the state government has managed to "reclaim" six square kilometres of land by "freeing" the Hasila Beel area in the Goalpara district from 7,000 encroachers.

Staying firm on the government's resolve to "recover every illegally occupied land" in Assam, the Chief Minister said that public welfare works would now be initiated in the cleared area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)