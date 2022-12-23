Guwahati, Dec 23 (PTI) The Assam assembly on Friday passed an appropriation bill, allowing the state to withdraw Rs 18,177.56 crore from the consolidated fund.

The Assam Appropriation (No. IV) Bill, 2022 was introduced by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

The amount is meant towards defraying several charges which will come in course of payment during 2022-23, the bill said.

It was passed by a voice vote.

