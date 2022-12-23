Ghaziabad, December 23: A man was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed at a dairy by four miscreants on suspicion of mobile theft. Police have registered a case and arrested one accused while teams have been formed to arrest the other accused who are absconding at the moment.

As per a report in TOI, the incident has been reported from Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on December 17. The victim, identified as Irshad (32), a native of Bareilly, told police that he is a roadside vendor. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband of Unnatural Sex on Nuptial Night, Harassment Over Dowry; Seven of Accused’s Family Booked

In his complaint he said that he was reportedly tied to the tree by Mohit inside his dairy. Mohit along with Monu and two other unidentified people thrashed the 32-year-old vendor. UP Shocker: Elderly Man Thrashed Inside Court Premises Over Son’s Affair in Muzaffarnagar, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

Irshad also claimed that the accused also threatened to kill him. As per the vendor, the accused levelled false allegations that he had stolen a mobile phone.

The victim also mentioned that a few customers at dairy came and objected to what they were doing with me. "They let me leave after some people intervened. I was so traumatised after the incident as they had threatened kill me, that I didn't get courage to report the incident to police" the complaint reads. Police have arrested the dairy owner while hunt is on for other accused.

