Jorhat (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, cast his vote in Ward No.15 of Jorhat constituency on Thursday during the ongoing Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI at the polling station, he described voting as a celebration of democracy. "I have come to cast my vote. The festival of democracy, the greatest celebration of democracy, is underway," Margherita said.

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He further appealed to the people to exercise their democratic right and strengthen the nation through their participation. "So I appeal to our people to come out to cast their vote for a strong democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, Jorhat assembly constituency candidate from Assam Congress and party President, Gaurav Gogoi, on Thursday also cast his vote for the 2026 Assembly elections, and said that the people are voting for a new Assam.

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Gaurav Gogoi told ANI, "People are electing a republican, democratic, and empowered Assam."

Speaking to reporters outside the polling booth, Gogoi stated, "Today, it is an important day for Assam, and people of Assam are coming forward to make a decision for the state. Personally, it is a matter of happiness for me that today my mother has also come with me to vote. She gave me her blessings. The hope in people's eyes and loftiness in their voice, and the way people are keeping their views fearlessly, we will witness an empowered and new Assam on May 4. People of Assam will vote in favour of Assam's civilisation, moral and democratic values."

Voting has commenced for 126 seats in Assam, with the counting of votes to take place on May 4.

Voter turnout in Assam was recorded at 17.87 per cent till 9 AM, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 Transgender voters and 63,423 service voters.

The Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking its third successive term in office. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)