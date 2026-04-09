The University of Lucknow (LU) has announced the UG odd semester results for 2026, covering courses such as BA and BSc. Students who appeared for the December 2025 examinations can now access their results online through the university’s official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The results have been published in digital format, and students are required to use their registration or hall ticket number to check and download their scorecards. The declaration marks an important academic update for undergraduate students awaiting their semester performance. KVS Admission 2026: Lottery Result Declared for Class 1 at kvsangathan.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Results Released for Multiple UG Courses

According to the latest update, the university has released results for various undergraduate odd semester examinations. These include key programmes across arts and science streams. Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the result PDF carefully and report any discrepancies to the university authorities.

How to Check Lucknow University UG Result 2026

Visit the official website: lkouniv.ac.in

Click on the “Examination” section in the menu

Select the “Results” option

Choose the relevant semester result link

Enter required details such as registration number

Submit and download the result PDF for future reference

Important Details for Students

Candidates must keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while accessing results. The university has advised students to retain a copy of their scorecard for academic and administrative purposes. If any technical issues arise while checking results, students should try again after some time due to possible high website traffic. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today, Know How To Check Scorecards.

Established in 1920, the University Grants Commission-recognised Lucknow University is one of the oldest higher education institutions in Uttar Pradesh. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across faculties including arts, commerce, science, law, education, and engineering, among others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran Josh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).