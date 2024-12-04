Beef Banned in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt Bans Serving, Consuming Beef in Restaurants, Public Places Across the State

"Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state so you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant," Sarma said.

Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2024 10:41 PM IST
Beef Banned in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt Bans Serving, Consuming Beef in Restaurants, Public Places Across the State
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

Guwahati, December 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the state. The CM said the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and "now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places."

    "Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state so you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant," Sarma said.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2024 10:41 PM IST
    Beef Banned in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt Bans Serving, Consuming Beef in Restaurants, Public Places Across the State
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

    Guwahati, December 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the state. The CM said the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and "now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places."

    "We had passed the law on prohibition of cattle slaughter three years ago, and it was quite successful, so now, in Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places," the Assam CM said. Beef Banned in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Restrictions to Hotels and Public Places (Watch Video).

    The CM said that the earlier decision was to only restrict consumption of beef near temples, but now the government has expanded it to the whole state. "Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state so you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant," Sarma said. Muslim Population in Assam Reaches 40%: Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘For Me, Its Matter of Life and Death’.

    The Assam Chief Minister also said that the state's cabinet expansion will take place on December 7. The names of the newly inducted ministers are yet to be announced.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

