Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a statewide ban on beef consumption in public spaces, restaurants, hotels, and community events on December 4. Speaking in Delhi, Sarma said the state government had earlier restricted beef consumption near temples but has now expanded the prohibition to encompass all public and community areas. "We have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant, hotel, or public function. From today, we are fully committed to stopping beef consumption in public spaces," Sarma stated. The move marks a significant step in the state’s policies regulating beef consumption, aiming to address community sensitivities and uphold cultural values. ‘Beef Is India’s National Dish’, Says BJP Candidate Banendra Kumar Mushahary Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2021; FIR Lodged on Hindu Group’s Complaint.

#WATCH | Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef… pic.twitter.com/B4URmVRBTW — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

