Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Assam State Cabinet under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to grant arms licences to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens residing in vulnerable, remote, and border areas of the state.

The decision, taken during a state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, was made with a focus on enhancing the security of the people in the region.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Driver Makes Shocking Claims; Says Former MP Had 2,000 Obscene Pics and 40 Videos on Mobile Phone, His Mother Knew He Was Recording Private Moments With Women.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, approved the Special Scheme for Grant of Arms Licences to these communities.

"This scheme will act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and enhance the personal security and confidence of such individuals and communities," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Operation Shield Postponed: Civil Defence Mock Drill in Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh Deferred; Punjab Reschedules It for June 03.

In addition to that, the cabinet has given the green light to a Rs 250 crore proposal for upgrading 34 polytechnics and 43 government ITIs into Centres of Excellence in collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, aiming to boost skill development and employment opportunities.

To honour Assam's stalwarts, the cabinet has also approved renaming three institutions.

The Sarusajai Sports Complex will now be called Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, the Mangaldoi Stadium will be renamed Raja Dharma Narayan Stadium, and the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development will be renamed Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development.

The cabinet further approved land allotment by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to Greenko Energies for a 900 MW off-stream Pumped Storage Project in West Karbi Anglong, alongside relaxations in land categories for oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), enabling more farmers to benefit from the scheme.

Earlier, to boost its electronic components manufacturing ecosystem, the Assam government decided to offer additional incentives to manufacturers willing to set up units in the northeastern state in addition to what the central government is offering.

CM said his government has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore as incentives for semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers.

He said that Assam's policy proposes to provide 60 per cent additional incentives to electronics components manufacturers, topping up the central government incentives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)