Bengaluru, May 29: The sex tape case involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna took a dramatic turn on Monday as his car driver, N Kartik, testified in court that Revanna’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, was aware of her son’s sexual misconduct and had even seen the videos.

Appearing before a special court for elected representatives, Kartik revealed that Prajwal, during his tenure as MP, had over 2,000 obscene photos and 40 videos involving various women—including political workers and domestic staff—on his mobile phone. Kartik said he alerted Bhavani, who initially dismissed his claims. However, upon seeing the content herself, she asked Kartik to share the files with her and urged him not to tell anyone. Prajwal Revanna Forced Victim To Wear His Choice of Lingerie and Laugh During Sexual Assaults, Reveals SIT Charge Sheet.

Kartik testified that Bhavani later tried to counsel Prajwal, but he stopped speaking to her for nearly two months, angry over the betrayal. When Bhavani eventually disclosed Kartik as the source, Prajwal confronted and reprimanded him. Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea of Former JDS MP in Sexual Harassment Case.

Describing how the explicit content surfaced, Kartik said that one day, Prajwal left his phone in the car while visiting a girlfriend near Jayanagar. “I knew the password and browsed through the phone out of curiosity. I found numerous sex videos and images, which I transferred to my phone,” he told the court.

These revelations strengthen the prosecution’s case and raise questions about complicity within the family. Special public prosecutor Ashok Nayak conducted the examination. The case, already politically sensitive, now risks widening its implications as more layers unravel, including how much Prajwal’s family knew and whether they helped conceal his actions.

