Morigaon (Assam), Jan 16 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Thursday approved Rs 2,000 crore for the implementation of schemes aimed at empowering women and youth.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meet here, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This is the first outstation cabinet sitting of this year. These sittings in different districts have helped in accelerated development. The next outstation cabinet meeting will be in Nagaon."

The council of ministers approved Rs 2,000 crore for implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA), Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asoni and other schemes for 2024-25, he added.

"Guidelines for implementation of MMUA have also been approved and ceremonial distribution of seed capital will begin from April," he said.

Sarma said though around 31 lakh women meet the criteria for availing MMMUA, the scheme can be extended to 27 lakh beneficiaries as per budgetary allocations.

"Due to this, some specific criteria have been decided upon to bring the eligibility list to 27 lakh. The scheme will be rolled out from Behali," he added.

The cabinet also approved enhancement of state's share capital from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore in Assam Power Generation Company Ltd, the CM said.

Guidelines for constituting Anganwadi Centre Management Committees for proper functioning of these centres and Rs 401.50 crore for projects to be implemented by Bodoland Territorial Council were also okayed by the cabinet, he added.

Sarma said the cabinet also approved several projects for Morigaon district, including a drainage system in Jagiroad town, renovation of the circuit house, construction of a new auditorium, completion of a stadium and new buildings for century old schools.

Referring to the Tata Group's semiconductor assembly unit coming up in Jagiroad, the CM said the government is ready to set up another industrial park in the same area if the district administration can hand over 1000 bighas without hassles

"If there are no agitations and strikes, no one can stop development of the state," he asserted.

