Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt ex-servicemen and their widows from paying property tax as a gesture of gratitude for their service to the nation.

Bills to amend the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 and Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1969 will be tabled in the state assembly to exempt ex-servicemen/widows from paying property tax as a gratitude for their service to the nation, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said while briefing the media after the meeting.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also decided to approve the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups - Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds - as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities following the recommendation of the committees constituted by the state government.

''This move will ensure their development in health, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment'', Mahanta said.

The cabinet also approved the collaboration between Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under SIDBI and Assam government for providing additional guarantee coverage for loans given by lending institutions to Micro and Small units in Assam and creation of a Corpus Fund of Rs 100 crore with 80 per cent from CGTMSE and 20 per cent from Assam government.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Ltd has been authorised to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with SIDBI, he added.

The cabinet also approved the creation of a venture capital fund worth Rs 200 crore via an MoU to be signed between SIDBI and AIDC Limited.

It also decided in the meeting to pay a one-time scholarship of Rs 16,000 to each student who has passed the state Class 10 board examination in the first division.

The Cabinet also approved the Assam State Data Policy 2022 to improve data access, data use and ensure efficient delivery of services.

The Assam Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 was also approved to create an ecosystem to propel the growth of Renewable Energy in the power sector and this aims to install an aggregate of 1,200 MW within five years.

The cabinet also approved the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of Assam, 2022 to ensure proper dismantling and scrapping of end of life vehicles to reduce vehicular pollution by phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles.

The meeting also approved enhancement of remuneration of chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and elected Commissioners by Rs 5,000.

