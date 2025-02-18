New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and apprised him of the measures taken to ensure the success of the upcoming mega business summit in Guwahati.

The two-day "Advantage Assam 2.0" summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.

The chief minister briefed the home minister about the steps taken by his government to make the business summit a success in terms of participation, both domestically and internationally, as well as attracting investments in key sectors, an official release said.

During the 30-minute meeting, Sarma also sought Shah's guidance for the event, it added.

The home minister praised the chief minister for his diligent efforts to make the summit a resounding success and expressed confidence that the event would not only bring substantial investments but also position Assam as India's growth engine and an attractive investment destination, the release said.

Later, Sarma shared on X, "Today in New Delhi, I had the honour of meeting Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @amitshah Ji to seek his guidance for #AdvantageAssam2."

