Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the Arunachal Pradesh BJP Legislators' Orientation-cum-Training Program held in Guwahati.

The event was also graced by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal, and BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma emphasised the deep-rooted cultural and historical connections between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Orientation cum training program was organized for MPs and MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh in Guwahati. Our National General Secretary, BL Santosh, has also come. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are sister states. We have very old cultural ties, we have historical ties and even today, both governments are working together for the welfare of the Northeast," Sarma said.

Expressing his happiness over the collaborative efforts, Sarma added, "I am very happy to be here, and both our states will continue to work together to strengthen India."

The orientation program aims to equip newly elected legislators with a deeper understanding of governance, party ideology, and regional development strategies, fostering greater cooperation across northeastern states under the BJP-led governments.

Apart from this, following a significant victory in the recent Panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Assam Pradesh will convene an important extended executive meeting on May 21 in Jorhat, as stated in an official announcement.

The meeting will be graced by Himanta Biswa Sarma, and chaired by the State BJP President, Dilip Saikia. The session will witness the presence of Sambit Patra, BJP National Spokesperson and North East Coordinator; Harish Dwivedi, State In-Charge; Union Minister Pabitra Margherita; National Secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; alongside Assam Ministers, MLAs, MPs, State Committee office bearers, Presidents of District Committees, District In -Charges and Co-Incharges, and key executives from the Autonomous Councils.

The first session will include presidents, in-charges, and co-incharges of the BJP's 39 organisational districts, along with state committee office bearers. In the second session, ministers, MPs, and MLAs will also join the deliberations. (ANI)

