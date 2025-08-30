Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has announced significant progress in the state's long-standing efforts to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra, a sacred textile created by 15th-century saint and reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, currently housed in the British Museum.

The textile, which depicts the dasavatara (ten incarnations) of Lord Krishna and scenes from his childhood, is regarded as a treasured symbol of Assamese heritage and devotion, and CM Sarma said that the Museum is willing to loan it for 18 months in 2027.

The Assam CM said, "We are working closely now with the British Museum, JSW, and the Indian Ambassador to Britain. Finally, the British Museum has written to us that if we can construct a museum as per the required environmental standards, then they are willing to give us the textile as a loan for 18 months in 2027."

"Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev created a textile which in Assam we call Vrindavani Vastra. It depicted the dasavatara of Lord Krishna, along with his other childhood activities. That textile is in the British Museum and other museums of Europe," the Chief Minister said, adding that while many in Assam have heard about it, few have ever seen it in person.

The state government has already allotted land for the museum, and JSW Group has agreed to construct the facility under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

"JSW has assured us that they will construct the museum and hand it over to the Assam government. Action has already started," the CM confirmed

Expressing optimism, he added, "I believe that by 2027, we will be able to bring back Vrindavani Vastra from the British Museum -- at least as a loan -- so that the people of Assam can finally see this historic textile and offer their bhakti."

Earlier, the British Museum Director Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE wrote a letter to the Assam Chief Minister and stated that, the British Museum's developing plans to support this important initiative and to further our shared efforts in honouring the Assamese textile tradition.

In the letter, Dr. Cullinan outlined a multi-phase collaboration involving the British Museum, JSW Group, and Indian institutions, aimed at honouring Assam's textile heritage and deepening cultural ties.

"Digital Presentation in Assam, 2026 - We are pleased to be working in partnership with JSW to develop a high-quality digital representation of the Assamese textile. This digital experience will be exhibited in Assam in February 2026 and is intended to provide meaningful public access and engagement with this important object while preparations for a physical loan progress."

Acknowledging the state's efforts to establish a new museum, the British Museum said it will soon provide recommendations on "environmental and security standards" necessary for the conservation and display of the textile.

The letter read, "New Museum Development in Guwahati - We understand that a new museum is currently being planned in Guwahati. In preparation for a future loan of the textile, we will shortly share our recommendations on environmental and security standards that should be considered during the building's development. These measures will help ensure the safe display and conservation of the textile in 2027."

In the letter Cullinan wrote, "We are actively working towards the loan of the textile to both CSMVS in Mumbai and to Assam in 2027. We see this as a significant opportunity to deepen cultural ties and to support public appreciation and scholarship around this exceptional piece."

The museum is also developing a new edition of Richard Blurton's book, which will incorporate updated research and recent findings.

"This edition will be translated into both Hindi and Assamese to ensure wider accessibility and engagement, particularly among young scholars and local communities in Assam," the Director of the British Museum said in his letter.

He further stated in his letter, "We are committed to this collaboration and look forward to working closely with you and your colleagues as these plans evolve. It would be great to invite you to visit the British Museum in September 2025. We would like to show you around our Museum and other than the Vrindravani Vastra, we will be happy to give you a private tour of the Ancient India: Living Traditions Exhibition." (ANI)

