Schools across several states remained closed on Saturday, August 30, owing to either heavy rainfall or festive celebrations. As the monsoon intensifies, heavy rainfall has caused severe disruptions in many parts of India, prompting several state governments and local authorities to order school closures. This step was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff during the ongoing monsoon disruptions.

While authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have ordered school closures due to floods triggered by heavy rainfall, Kerala has announced a 10-day holiday for the ongoing Onam festivities. For readers’ convenience, Latestly presents a state- and city-wise list of schools observing holiday on August 30. Is August 30 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 5th Saturday Falling on 30th August 2025? All You Need To Know.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under adverse weather conditions marked by heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and road blockades. As the downpour battered the valley, authorities announced that all schools in the region will remain closed until August 30. Classes for students from grades 9 to 12 will be conducted online, while examination schedules have been revised in view of the worsening weather.

Himachal Pradesh

After Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh is among the worst-hit states, battered by landslides, cloudbursts, and floods amid heavy rainfall. With roads blocked and traffic severely affected by continuous downpours, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions. School Holidays 2025 List: Winter Vacation Extended in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Know Dates Here.

Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for Telangana. In response to the warning, all government and private schools, colleges, and junior colleges across the state will remain closed today, August 30, 2025. Authorities have advised parents and guardians to keep children indoors during this period as a precautionary measure.

Punjab

Due to predictions of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced to keep all government and private schools and colleges closed on August 30 across Punjab. As per News18 reports, educational institutes will remain closed in Punjab for the remaining days of this week.

Kerala Schools Closed Due to Onam Celebrations Kerala has announced a 10-day holiday for schools from August 27 to September 7, 2025, in view of the Onam festival. Celebrated with great fervor and cultural richness, Onam is one of the state’s most significant festivals. This festive break offers students an extended holiday, with schools set to reopen on September 8, 2025, marking the end of the celebrations. States including Telangana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh have declared school holidays in view of the ongoing heavy monsoon rains. In contrast, Kerala is observing a scheduled break for the Onam festival. Authorities have advised parents and students to follow official local announcements for any last-minute updates.

