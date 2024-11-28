Guwahati (Assam) [India] November 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the archaeological site of Deopahar located in Numaligarh, Golaghat district, on Wednesday and directed the District Commissioner of Golaghat to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the appropriate preservation and enhancement of the site.

It may be noted that the remnants of a stone temple at this site are believed to date back to between the 10th and 11th centuries AD.

"Devparvat in Assam is a witness to our ancient Sanatan civilisation and a symbol of the skill of our ancestors. This 11th-century archaeological site has amazing carvings of Mahadev's Shivalinga and stories from the Ramayana. Spent some time here," the Assam CM posted on X.

The Assam Chief Minister, emphasising the site's profound spiritual and artistic value, reaffirmed that the state government would take necessary steps for its preservation and further development.

In this regard, he directed the District Commissioner of Golaghat to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the appropriate preservation and enhancement of the site.

The site is adorned with exquisitely carved mythological stone sculptures, and the remains of the temple itself stand as a testament to the region's rich architectural legacy.

These artefacts not only reveal a high degree of artistic sophistication but also underscore the spiritual and cultural ethos of the time.

The surrounding landscape of Deopahar, nestled among verdant hills and forests, continues to attract those drawn to both its natural beauty and historical significance.

Accompanying the Chief Minister on this visit were the Minister of Agriculture etc. Atul Bora, Minister of Tourism, etc. Jayanta Malla Baruah, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, the District Commissioner of Golaghat, and other senior officials of the state government. (ANI)

