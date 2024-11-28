Undergarment Thief Caught Red-Handed in Bhopal: MP Police Arrest Man Accused of Stalking, Stealing Women's Undergarments; Bikini Sets Recovered From His Possession

Bhopal, November 28: The Madhya Pradesh police recently arrested a man for stalking, threatening women, and stealing their undergarments in Bhopal. The police also found several bikini sets of bra and panties from his scooter's dickey and his pockets. The accused was sent to jail on Tuesday, November 28. However, officials did not reveal the reason behind the bizarre theft.

According to a report in FPJ, the accused stalker was identified as Izhar Khan. Cops said that Khan would allegedly pass lewd comments at girls, later threaten them and even resort to stealing women’s undergarments. To avoid getting caught or reveal his identity, the accused used to wear a mask a mask and sunglasses. Bhopal Shocker: Vegetarian Brothers Kill Younger Sibling After Rift Over Bringing Chicken Home, 3 Arrested.

Police officials also said that Khan used to cover his scooter's number plate with paper. A resident of Gautam Nagar, Khan was arrested on Monday, November 25, for stalking two girls in the Chuna Bhatti area. It is learned that one of the girls was harassed during the daytime while the other in the evening.

The incident came to light when the second victim raised the alarm. Post this, locals caught the accused and handed him over to the police. When police searched the accused and his vehicle, they found undergarments of women in his scooter's dickey and his pant's pockets. While a probe has been launched, the police are also trying to find out from where the accused stole the undergarments'. Bhopal Shocker: Man Beats Shopkeeper for Calling Him ‘Uncle’ in Front of Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

After his arrest, the accused was presented before a court on Tuesday, November 26, which sent him to jail.

