Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of a youth from Assam who was working in Hyderabad.

In a tweet, Sarma said that he has directed officials to make arrangements to bring the body to Majuli.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Customs Officials Seize 1.19 kg Gold Concealed by Passenger in Rectum at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

"On receiving news of the death of one Parag Saikia, a 23-year youth of Majuli, working as a guard in Hyderabad, I directed officials to make arrangements to bring the body to Majuli. The body has reached Guwahati today. My sincere condolences! Committed to stand by our people always!" the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)