Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) at LBP Academy in Dergaon, emphasising the need to provide the state police with the right tools to deal with new-age crime.

In a post on X on Tuesday, CM Sarma informed that the conference lasted over 13 hours.

Also Read | Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on His 34th Death Anniversary: Quotes and Messages To Honour India's Youngest Prime Minister.

"Concluded a productive Day 1 at the Conference of SPs at LBP Academy, Dergaon. We deliberated for over 13 hours on a roadmap to equip Assam Police with the right tools and framework to deal with new-age crime, promote smart policing and keep citizen interests foremost. More updates tomorrow!" the Assam CM said.

As part of the ongoing efforts of the Assam Government to develop industrial infrastructure and facilitate land availability for investors, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inspected the site of the erstwhile Assam Co-operative Sugar Mill located at Barua Bamungaon in the Khumtai constituency in Golaghat district.

Also Read | Cyclone Coming? Cyclonic Circulation Likely Over Arabian Sea, IMD Warns Fishermen in Maharashtra Against Venturing Into Sea Between May 22 and 24.

Sarma stated that following the conclusion of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, many industrial groups have come to Assam and requested land from the state government to set up industries.

He referred to the recent approval of two industrial projects in Numaligarh and said that land allocation for these projects has already been made. He also noted that additional industrial ventures are expected in Assam, and the state government has initiated appropriate measures to allocate land for these as well.

Furthermore, he said that the government is working to prevent encroachment on government vacant land and is in the process of converting such land into industrial parks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)