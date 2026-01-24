Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 24 (ANI): With the objective of economically empowering women and creating livelihood opportunities, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the distribution of cheques worth Rs. 10,000 each to 30,806 women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in the Borkhetri Assembly Constituency of Nalbari district.

With this, the scheme has so far benefited 22,28,228 women across 91 Assembly Constituencies in Assam. A total amount of Rs 30,80,60,000 was distributed to beneficiaries in Borkhetri today.

Also Read | Elon Musk 'Marriage Proposal' Scam in Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Woman Duped of Nearly INR 17 Lakh by Scammer Impersonating Tesla CEO.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma urged women from Self-Help Groups selected under the scheme to strive to become a 'Lakhpati Baideu'.

He said, "Although the first instalment of Rs. 10,000 has been provided today, this marks only the beginning of their journey towards becoming financially prosperous. With sustained effort and hard work, they can achieve their goals within the next one or two years."

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026: MHA to Showcase Special Tableau at Kartavya Path Highlighting Nationwide Rollout of 3 New Criminal Laws.

Highlighting success stories from the constituency, the Chief Minister cited Bijumoni Devi, a member of the Samannay Self-Help Group under Barbhag Development Block, who has become self-reliant through her pickle-making enterprise and now earns around Rs 15,000 per month, amounting to an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh. Similarly, Anita Thakuriya, a member of the Jeevanjyoti Self-Help Group of Norowagaon, has achieved an annual income of Rs 2.23 lakh through animal husbandry and fish farming.

Dr. Sarma added, "Out of 40 lakh women associated with Self-Help Groups in Assam, more than eight lakh have already become Lakhpati Baideu. Previously, many were unable to pursue business ventures due to financial constraints, and to address this, the government launched the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan."

He informed that the government will spend Rs. 3,200 crore to provide Rs. 10,000 each to 32 lakh women. "Such a large women-centric scheme had never been implemented in Assam before," he said.

Dr. Sarma further stated, "The government will conduct a door-to-door evaluation after six months. If the funds are properly utilised, beneficiaries will receive Rs. 25,000 in the next phase, followed by Rs. 50,000 in the third year."

He also appealed to beneficiaries to limit the number of children to three to focus better on education and economic activities.

Informing about other welfare initiatives, Dr. Sarma said, "27,663 beneficiaries in Borkhetri are currently receiving benefits under the Orunodoi scheme, and an additional 2,000 women will be newly included. On February 20, 40 lakh women will receive Rs. 1,000 each under the Orunodoi scheme. Free pulses, sugar, and salt (1 kg each) along with 1 litre of edible oil will soon be provided."

He highlighted the overall impact of government initiatives, saying, "Due to the various schemes and initiatives undertaken during our nearly five-year tenure, poor and underprivileged families have experienced considerable relief in managing household expenses. Over 1.50 lakh youth have secured government jobs through transparent recruitment processes, a change that was once unimaginable."

In Borkhetri, 3,023 girl students are benefiting from the Nijut Moina scheme, while 70,703 families are receiving pulses, sugar, and salt at Rs. 100 through ration cards.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development of roads, educational institutions, and other infrastructure projects, stating that the constituency has made significant progress in recent years.

Minister of Environment and Forest, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chairman Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Narayan Deka, President Nalbari Zila Parishad Geetumoni Baishya, Mission Director Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)