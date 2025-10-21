Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers at the Bhootnath Mandir in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Jai Maa Kali. Prayed at the Bhootnath Mandir, Guwahati."

A day earlier, the Chief Minister announced a three per cent reservation for the Tea and Adivasi communities in government jobs, and said a bill will also be introduced in the Assembly in November to grant ownership of land in tea garden lines to the workers.

He said that the government will provide three per cent reservation for tea garden youths in Class I and Class II State government jobs, including the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS). The reservation will come into effect this year, and appointment letters to successful candidates will be handed over in a special ceremony to raise public awareness about this initiative.

Similarly, the Chief Minister stated that the government has already taken steps to provide three per cent reservation for the tea and Adivasi communities under the OBC quota in Grade III and IV government jobs. This move will pave the way for around 1,000 tea community youth to secure government jobs.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the lives of tea garden workers cannot be made secure without land rights.

"Therefore, a bill will be introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly in November to grant ownership of land in tea garden lines to the workers," he said.

Referring to the decision to reserve three MBBS seats in the medical colleges for tea community students, Sarma said it was a landmark step that brought transformative change to the community. He announced that from now on, the number of reserved seats in the medical colleges will be increased from three to four.

Sarma said this while attending the 19th biennial general conference of the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA) and the central biennial general conference of the Assam Tea Tribe Women's Association held at Mariani College playground in Jorhat district on Sunday. (ANI)

