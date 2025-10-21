Hardoi, October 21: A fire broke out at a mobile repairing shop in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a quick response from the local fire department on Monday. The incident occurred in the Mircharam Gali area of the city. Haryana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Showroom in Gurugram; Efforts Underway to Douse Flames (Watch Videos).

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Shivram Yadav said, "Prima facie, the fire seems to be a result of either short circuit or a diya...This was the mobile repairing shop of one Himanshu Singh...As soon as we received infomation, we rushed here with both our units...We brought the fire completely under control. No injuries or casualties were reported." Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

