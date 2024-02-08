Dhemaji (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended as Chief Guest the 9th Mising Youth Festival hosted at Kareng Chapori near Bogibeel Bridge in Dhemaji district.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma, referring to the Mising ethnic group as one of the earliest original inhabitants of the State, said the latter reached Assam in search of greener pastures, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Arriving in Assam much before the Ahoms, the Mising community contributed greatly towards strengthening the composite Assamese identity, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that members of the Mising community were appointed to high official positions by Ahoms which led to their gradual integration into the then kingdom's administrative set-up.

To accommodate a bled and efficient members of the Mising community in the Ahom bureaucratic set-up, posts such as Miri Handique, Miri Kataki, Miri Baruah, to name a few, were created by the Ahoms, the Chief Minister added. The Mising community's saga of valour were on full display during the battle of Saraighat and the Burmese invasion of Assam, CM Sarma said.

Sarma said, "Social unity between members of the Mising community were their greatest strength and the same was manifested in their numerous victories against enemies despite having no central authority such as king or monarch."

Participation of all members of Mising community in social activities are worth mentioning, Sarma further added.

He lauded the efforts of the Mising social organizations for their attempts aimed at keeping the Mising youth rooted to their culture and identity.

He further said that social and religious festivals have been strengthening the spiritual consciousness of the Mising community.

Chief Minister Sarma the current government has been working tirelessly to work towards the preservation and furtherance of tribal communities' culture and heritage. At the January 1 Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the State government would send petition to the Centre to provide constitutional status to the Mising Autonomous Council.

He exuded confidence Constitutional status would help the Mising Autonomous Council fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the members of the Mising community in days to come.

He lauded Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) for playing the leading role in hosting the Mising Youth Festival. Chief Minister Sarma said from next year onwards, the Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of Assam would be providing an amount of Rs. 1 crore for the organizing of Mising Youth Festival.

Today's event was attended by Ministers of Assam Cabinet Ranoj Pegu, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Sanjoy Kishan, Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah, Members of Legislative Assembly Bhuban Pegu, Naba Doley, Bhuban Gam, Manab Deka, Chief Executive of Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

