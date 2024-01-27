Sonitpur (Assam) [India], January 27 (ANI): Adding momentum to growth and development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated and launched projects worth a total of Rs 34 crore across the northern Assam district of Sonitpur.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Tezpur Govt Law College at Chakighat built at a cost of Rs. 16 crore, the Mukti Yodha Bhumidhar Bordoloi Suwarani Stadium at Malor Gaon in Sootea built at a cost of Rs. 10 crore, the 30-bedded Community Health Centre (Model Hospital) at Sootea that has been built at a project cost of Rs. 6 crore and the Chatia Natya Manch at Sootea that cost Rs. 1 crore in construction expenses.

These apart, he laid the foundation stone for the New Tea Tribes and Adivasi Girls Hostel at THB College in Jamugurihat which shall be completed at a projected cost of Rs. 88 lakhs.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Tezpur Govt Law College, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in the last three years, projects were being completed as per the time frame fixed in the contracts. The Tezpur Govt Law College inaugurated today would manage to get itself counted as a leading educational institution in the region, he exuded confidence, adding academic activities shall commence in the institute from the next academic session.

Stating that the State government had decided to establish 10 law colleges across Assam, Chief Minister Sarma said the construction of the one at Tezpur has been the first to have been completed.

Earlier, there were only three government colleges across the State but the number has now gone up to 16 and construction of 20 more is going on, he added.

The Chief Minister said a total of six universities became functional in the last five years and that another eight numbers of universities shall be established soon. In the upcoming Kanaklata State University at Gohpur, the focus shall be on imparting education on new-age technologies, the Chief Minister added.

The north bank region of the State has been witnessing never-before-seen activities on the growth front, he added.

He further said an industrial estate covering 350 bighas of land on the north bank shall be established in days to come.

Political Secretary to Chief Minister, Pabitra Margherita; Parliamentarian Pallab Lochan Das; Members of Legislative Assembly Padma Hazarika, Prithviraj Rabha, Promod Borthakur, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Ganesh Limbu, along with a host of dignitaries were present at the event.

Attending an event at the Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Chief Minister Sarma said there was no dearth of opportunities in Assam as well as in the rest of the country. Three years back, the gross state domestic product of Assam stood at Rs. 3-lakh crore while the same now stands at Rs. 6-lakh and 42 thousand crores. By 2026, he exuded confidence the GSDP of Assam would hover anywhere between Rs. 9-lakh-crore to Rs. 10-lakh-crore.

He stressed the need for all to apply innovative thinking.

Stating that the demand for a B. Ed college at Jamugurihaat had been a long-standing one, Chief Minister Sarma said the commencement of the Integrated B. Ed course at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College is a step in the fulfilment of that long-standing dream of the residents of Jamugurihaat.

Chief Minister Sarma also declared the sanctioning of an amount of Rs. 3.20 crore for the construction of a girl's hostel, an auditorium and other infrastructures.

This event was attended by Political Secretary to Chief Minister Pabitra Margherita, Parliamentarian Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Padma Hazarika, Prithviraj Rabha, Promod Borthakur, Krishna Kamal Tanti and Ganesh Limbu.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the 30-bedded Community Health Centre at Sootea built at a cost of Rs. 6 crore.

Inaugurating the Mukti Yodha Bhumidhar Bordoloi Suwarani Stadium at Sootea, the Chief Minister expressed hope it would provide budding sportspersons to hone and showcase their talents. He said an amount of Rs. 2 crore shall be allotted for the construction of an indoor stadium and redevelopment of the Sootea marketplace.

He added a 1,000-seating capacity auditorium shall be constructed at Jamugurihaat. (ANI)

