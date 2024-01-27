New York, January 27: The US Department of Defense (DoD) has confessed that it is not prepared to defend the nation from an alien invasion if it ever happens. The admission came from a summary of a classified report by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), which evaluated the DoD’s actions regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the official term for UFOs.

As per the Metro, the report, titled ‘Evaluation of the DoD’s Actions Regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena’, was first issued in August 2023, but its summary was made public on Friday by Inspector General Robert P Storch. He said he wanted to be “as transparent as possible with the American people” about the issue, which has been a source of curiosity and speculation for decades. Aliens Are Watching Us? Extraterrestrial Beings Are Snooping on Earth, but With a 3,000-Year Delay; Says Study.

The summary revealed that the DoD does not have a “comprehensive, coordinated approach” to address UAP, which may pose a threat to military forces and national security. The OIG found that the DoD’s efforts to deal with UAP were fragmented, inconsistent, and lacking in oversight.

The summary also stated that the Pentagon had established the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in July 2022 to handle all UAP affairs, but the office was still in its infancy and had not developed a clear mission, vision, or strategy. The OIG recommended that the DoD should issue a policy to integrate roles, responsibilities, requirements, and coordination procedures regarding UAP into existing intelligence, counterintelligence, and force protection policies and procedures. UFO Retrieval: US Government Has Recovered At least Nine Alien Spacecrafts, Says Whistleblower.

The policy should be formed in collaboration with the Director of the AARO, the Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the summary added. The summary did not provide any details on the nature, origin, or intent of the UAP, nor did it confirm or deny the existence of extraterrestrial life. However, it did raise serious questions about the US’s readiness to face a potential alien threat, which has been a popular theme in Hollywood movies and sci-fi novels.

