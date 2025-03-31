Biswanath (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stones for forthcoming developments in Biswanath during his ongoing three-day visit to the districts of Biswanath and Sonitpur.

Among these initiatives, he inaugurated a newly constructed automated vehicle fitness testing station, built at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The facility, capable of inspecting up to 300 vehicles per day, would serve the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

Following the inauguration, he convened a meeting with officials from the Transport Department and the facility's managing company, where a presentation was delivered on vehicle fitness testing procedures.

Subsequently, CM Sarma performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for a ropeway connecting Biswanath Ghat to Umatumoni River Island. The project, estimated to be constructed at Rs 58.81 crore, would span 446 metres and accommodate 300 passengers per hour.

In addition to facilitating transportation, it is expected to attract tourists and pilgrims to the region. He also inaugurated multiple projects, including the Circuit House (Rs 12.98 crore), the Office of the Biswanath Zila Parishad (Rs 4 crore), the Tribal Rest House (Rs 1 crore), and the Assistant Commissioner's residence (Rs 91 lakh).

Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for an Industrial Park at Borgang's No. 2 Dhemaji Bari (Rs 31.54 crore), an Accredited Driver Training Centre, and an Automated Driving Test Track (Rs 4 crore).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to accelerating Assam's development and ensuring the fulfilment of all public commitments.

He noted that discussions on constructing a ropeway in Biswanath commenced in 2016-17, and with the laying of the foundation stone for the Biswanath Ghat-Umatumoni River Island ropeway, the project has now entered its implementation phase.

He highlighted that this would be Assam's second ropeway, following the Guwahati-North Guwahati project, and stated that the government aims to complete it within 18 months. Regarding the Accredited Driver Training Centre, he stated that it would provide both driving lessons and licences.

He underscored the importance of language proficiency, encouraging learners to acquire skills in Hindi and English to enhance employment opportunities outside the state and abroad. He cited Japan's plan to recruit 50,000 youths from Assam within the next five years and urged the centre's management to introduce specialised language training.

Discussing the broader developmental trajectory of Biswanath, CM Sarma stated that the Biswanath Medical College and Hospital would be dedicated to public service next year. He also announced plans to establish a B.Sc. Nursing College and a GNM School. Furthermore, he mentioned that work on Kanaklata University in Gohpur would commence within the year and reiterated that its curriculum would include advanced disciplines such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning.

He also remarked that the construction of an underwater tunnel between Numaligarh and Gohpur would significantly enhance connectivity in the district. Additionally, he outlined various government schemes aimed at supporting marginalised communities, students, farmers, youth empowerment, and women's welfare.

Today's event was attended by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare etc. Ashok Singhal, Minister of Transport etc. Jogen Mohan, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Promod Borthakur, Utpal Borah, and Diganta Ghatowal, along with Assam State Transport Corporation Chairman Pallab Lochan Das, former Minister Prabin Hazarika, the District Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

