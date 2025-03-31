New Delhi, March 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon but has warned of an exceptionally hot summer ahead. The latest forecast indicates above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2025.

"We are not expecting El Nino conditions during the monsoon season. April- June to be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days likely in many states," said IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday. Weather Forecast Today, March 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

While addressing a press conference online, Dr Mohapatra spoke about the updated seasonal outlook for the hot weather season (April to June 2025) and the monthly outlook for April 2025 concerning rainfall and temperature.

IMD's forecast suggests that maximum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of India, except in some areas of west peninsular India, east-central India, and eastern India, where normal temperatures are likely. Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal across most regions. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: MeT Predicts Cloudy Sky and Rains in Southern Parts of State.

A significant rise in heatwave days is expected, with several states likely to experience extreme heat conditions. IMD forecasts predict that Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience more heatwave days in April- June.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka have also been predicted to be heatwave-prone areas in April. Heat waves were already recorded in Western India from March 10-15 and East-Central India from March 15-18, with above-normal heat wave days reported in Gujarat and Odisha.

According to IMD data, all-India rainfall (20.1 mm) until March 31 was the 27th lowest since 1901 and the 10th lowest since 2001. Southern Peninsular India recorded 20.7 mm of rainfall, ranking as the 24th highest since 1901 and the 8th highest since 2001. March saw normal to above-normal rainfall over South Peninsular India and Eastern India, aligning with IMD's earlier projections.

